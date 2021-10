Bandai Namco Amusement America recently announced that Anna Marcus has joined the company in the role of Creative Design Assistant.

A recent DePaul University graduate, Marcus has a dual degree in Game Design and Japanese Studies and has dreamed about working in the game industry since she was young.

She will be assisting in overseeing the development of new games, designing graphics and keeping the Bandai Namco marketing team up to date. She can be reached at [email protected].