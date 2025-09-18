Bandai Namco Europe Helps Expand LEVELS

The team at Bandai Namco Amusement Europe played a key role in the expansion of the fifth floor at LEVELS, a multi-floor FEC located in Prague.

More than 50 machines were recently installed, bringing the facility’s total to more than 200. BNAE said: “Familiar Bandai Namco-supplied titles, such as Duck Derby and Mega Shot, have proven to be among the most popular attractions, igniting the competitive spirit among guests of all ages.”

“A lot of hard work from our team went into the project at LEVELS, and the dedication has paid off with this new expansion, allowing even more people to enjoy our games in such a tier-one setting,” said Josh Hurst, the international sales manager for Bandai Namco.