Bandai Namco Entertainment Debuts Pac-Man Geo for Mobile

Ever want to play Pac-Man in the real world? Now’s your chance! Pac-Man Geo, a new “geographical entertainment” game for iOS and Android mobile devices, is now available for download.

The free game, released by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., uses Google Maps to allow players to create their own stages using Pac-Man, power pellets and ghosts in a real-world map, according to TouchArcade.

In Map Mode, you can make a maze from actual streets; in Tour Mode, you can compete in stages set in famous locations. To learn more about the game, visit www.pacman.com/en/games/geo.php.