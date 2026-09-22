Bandai Namco Brings “Namco” Back to U.K. FECs

Bandai Namco Amusement Europe recently said they are bringing back the Namco name to their U.K. family entertainment center estate, “introducing a refreshed look designed to strengthen its connection to the company’s Japanese heritage while making it easier than ever for customers to plan and enjoy their visits.”

The rollout will begin with the company’s flagship Trafford Centre venue and continue over the coming months. They say visitors can expect a refreshed interior, updated signage and new visual branding, supported by the launch of a redesigned website that will go live in the coming weeks.

“The Namco name has been synonymous with great entertainment for generations, and we’re proud to be bringing it back to the forefront of our U.K. family entertainment centers,” said Rob Cook, the location-based operations director at Bandai Namco Amusement Europe. “This is about celebrating our heritage while investing in the future. From our refreshed venue to our new website, every element has been designed to make it easier for customers to discover what we offer, plan their visit and create memorable experiences with family and friends.”