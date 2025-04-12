Bandai Namco Appoints Gavrylova in Sales

Bandai Namco Amusement Europe recently enhanced its business development and sales capabilities by adding Anna Gavrylova to its sales team. Based in the London office, she will “play a key role in expanding Bandai Namco’s presence in the Latin American and CIS regions.”

“She brings a wealth of industry experience in project businesses and a strong international background to the company’s business development team,” Bandai Namco said.

“A native of Ukraine, she is fluent in Russian and Spanish, which positions her perfectly to build strong relationships and understand the unique needs of customers in these diverse markets.”

Gavrylova officially joined the company for the DEAL event in Dubai.