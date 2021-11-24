Bandai Namco Adds Sam Coleman to Team

Bandai Namco Amusement Europe recently appointed Sam Coleman as used games sales manager for the company. BNAE says the addition to the sales team points to a “spectacular resurgence” they’ve seen since Covid restrictions eased.

“Sam is a well-liked and respected character in the industry, and he very much aligns with our values and long-term vision,” said James Anderson, commercial and sales director. “He joins us in a brand-new role in which his consultative sales approach across a variety of markets, and his experience with a wide range of amusement machines, makes him a perfect fit for us.”

Coleman most recently was the sales and marketing manager for JNC Sales. “I’m really pleased to be joining the team at Bandai Namco Amusement Europe and cannot wait to get started with this new venture,” he said.

“Over the last six years I’ve worked across a wide range of products, during which I’ve nurtured an understanding into how different markets have evolved and obtained an awareness into how customers want to drive their arcades forward. I am confident that I can bring fresh ideas to the team here and help both them and our customers to build on what has been a really positive year.”