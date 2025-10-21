Bama Lanes Celebrates 65 Years in the Alley

Montgomery, Alabama’s oldest bowling alley – Bama Lanes – recently recognized its 65th anniversary. Dozens of people came out for a celebration event with tournaments, snacks and prizes, reported WAKA.

“Getting out there with friends, having fun – it’s more fun than watching a movie,” said the center’s owner Steve Lander. “Everybody has a different style and the bowlers who haven’t been bowling long are the most fun to watch because they’ve got their own way of doing it.”