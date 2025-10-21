Bama Lanes Celebrates 65 Years in the Alley

Montgomery, Alabama’s oldest bowling alley – Bama Lanes – recently recognized its 65th anniversary. Dozens of people came out for a celebration event with tournaments, snacks and prizes, reported WAKA.
“Getting out there with friends, having fun – it’s more fun than watching a movie,” said the center’s owner Steve Lander. “Everybody has a different style and the bowlers who haven’t been bowling long are the most fun to watch because they’ve got their own way of doing it.”
Tournament promoter Jennifer Hill was also on hand, saying bowling is a family tradition that lasts generations: “The reason I bowl is because all my family bowls. I have a league up here on Monday nights, and half of it is my family – cousins, my mom and dad, my aunt, even my 90-year old great-aunt. I love bowling and I love sharing it with the community.”