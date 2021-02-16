Bahamas Bowling Alley Reopens, Staff “Elated”

Mario’s Bowling and Family Entertainment Palace in Nassau, Bahamas, has reopened as of today, Feb. 17. “On behalf of our 58 staff members, we are more than happy to be open after being closed for the past several months,” owner Leslie Miller told Eyewitness News.

He said they’re “elated and ready to go” following a lengthy Covid-related shutdown. “Thank God we can reopen because we have 58 staff members surviving off $100 per week. We are happy to have them back at work.”

Miller also reported people have been calling all week. “There is pent-up demand, I believe. We will have all of the enhancements in place to facilitate our patrons in this new environment. We look forward to serving the Bahamian public.” Learn more at www.mariosbowling.com.