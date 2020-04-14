Bad Timing: New Businesses Shut Down as Virus Takes Hold

Elevation Bowl, a new bowling alley in Dillon, Colo., planned to open the weekend before the state of Colorado shut down non-essential businesses. After multiple owners, closures and remodels on bowling alleys at the site over the past 20 years, it was ready to take advantage of the new start. According to the Summit Daily News, that’s going to have to wait. Like a lot of other new businesses in Colorado and around the country, they never got a chance to start.

Axe throwing and other entertainment at Mtn Axe in nearby Breckenridge, Colo., was only 77 days underway when the business was forced to close. Owner John Cronin is hopeful, but isn’t sure he’ll be able to make it through.

“We were doing really well in March, and then the shutdown happened,” he said. “What really hurt a business like ours is a significant percentage of our business is prebooked with business or group parties. We ended up having to refund a lot of money.

“I’m just hoping we get to the point where we open up, and hopefully we can make this work.”