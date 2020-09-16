Bacta Cancels U.K.’s EAG 2021 Show in London

Following a recent meeting, Bacta has decided to cancel London’s January 2021 EAG trade show due to ongoing safety concerns relating to Covid-19.

“We came to the conclusion that this was the only sensible solution considering the continuing restrictions on travel and mingling in larger groups,” said EAG chairman Martin Burlin. “The high level of risk associated with putting on a show in the current climate meant that the directors could do nothing but recommend cancellation of EAG to Bacta.”

Added Bacta president James Miller: “We know this will be a great disappointment to many, but the safety of our members and visitors is paramount.” Visit www.bacta.org.uk for more information.