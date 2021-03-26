Back at The BLVD

The Bakersfield, Calif. indoor entertainment center The BLVD has reopened after being forced to close more than a year ago due to Covid.

They will offer arcade games, bowling, laser tag and indoor dining all at 25% capacity, according to KGET. The venue is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-midnight.

“I’m glad we’re back and can’t wait to see our customers smile again as they enjoy their favorite activities with their family and friends at The BLVD,” said Elisa Moore, director of marketing and sales. Learn more at www.blvdbakersfield.com.