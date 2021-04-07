Axe Throwing Biz Adds Arcade Bar in Basement

The once-empty basement at Asgard Axe Throwing in Wisconsin Dells is now an arcade bar called Asgard Underworld that opened on April 3.

Featuring 37 vintage arcade games – including popular classics such as Donkey Kong and Pac-Man – the venue also has pinball. Co-owner Dennis Mitchell said he hopes to add more in the future.

The cost is $20 per person per hour for unlimited play, but credit play is also an option. “I love to see downtown Dells continue to grow in the right direction,” Mitchell said. “Bring more people downtown like it used to be.” Learn more at www.asgardaxethrow.com.