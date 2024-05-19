Axe Throwing and Go-Karts Set to Revitalize N.J. Mall

Moorestown Mall in Burlington County, N.J., will get an entertainment center called Parky’s, according to NJ.com.

Plans for Parky’s were recently proposed to the town’s planning board, which has been working on efforts to overhaul the 61-year-old mall. There have been 10 new stores added there since February, but a main anchor there – Lord & Taylor – closed in 2020.

This new venue will have a bar, arcade games, a multi-level go-kart track, axe throwing and even a rooftop music space. “I think it’s going to be a great addition that’s going to draw a lot of people there,” said the town’s Mayor Nicole Gillespie.

The move also comes months after voters approved a referendum overturning a longtime ban on games of chance or skill.