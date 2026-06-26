AVS Welcomes Kyle Vogt

Kyle Vogt has joined the AVS Companies unattended retail team as a regional sales manager in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, the company reported.

“We are excited to welcome Kyle to the AVS team as we continue to expand our unattended retail business,” said Michael Lawlor, the chief technology officer at AVS. “The market continues to evolve through new technologies, and Kyle will play an important role in helping our customers identify the right solutions for their operations. We look forward to his contributions as we continue supporting our customers’ growth and success.”

In his new role, the company said Vogt will leverage his technical knowledge to “modernize AVS’ approach to emerging technology and drive meaningful growth across the AI smart cooler portfolio.”

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