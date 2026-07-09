AVS Shows Award-Winning Custom Case Kiosk at Expo

Balaji Brands partnered with AVS Companies at Bowl Expo to show their Custom Case Kiosk, which won a Best New Product Award. The kiosk lets customers design and print personalized phone cases on the spot.

“We’re proud to work alongside Balaji Brands to bring the Custom Case Kiosk to the amusement and attractions industry,” said Tony Shamma, AVS Companies’ executive vice president. “We’re honored and thankful to have the Custom Case Kiosk recognized with the Best New Product Award at Bowl Expo, and we believe it will bring incredible value to our BEC and FEC customers.”

Added Jeff Pouliot, Balaji Brands’ channel sales manager: “We launched the Custom Case Kiosk this year, and this was our first opportunity to present our customized mobile phone case solution to the bowling and entertainment sectors. In partnership with AVS Companies, we are hopeful to continue our expansion into bowling alleys, A=arcades and FECs across the country.”

To learn more, contact [email protected] or call 847-439-9400.