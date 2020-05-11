AVS Open for Parts, Equipment Orders

As regulations change throughout each state, AVS said they’re ready to support customers however they can, noting the company is open for business throughout their five branches.

AVS is taking orders for parts and equipment by phone, email and on their website; shipping orders and allowing for scheduled pickups; accepting items for service via incoming shipments and scheduled drop-offs; and providing tech support via phone and email.

For locations that are preparing to open, AVS said it has an assortment of cleaning supplies in stock, including a Germicidal Spray-n-Wipe Clean, which is registered with and recommended by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2.

AVS Companies also announced that Mark Sullivan recently joined the team in a newly created role as director of parts sales and service. He works at the company’s Elk Grove Village, Ill., headquarters, and oversees the parts divisions in all five AVS branches, as well as online parts sales.

“Mark is an industry veteran with an invaluable knowledge of the parts business in both amusement and vending,” said Jeff Yoder, VP/GM of AVS Companies. “He will be introducing new procedures and processes to streamline our parts departments and increase the value to our operators.” He can be reached at 847-439-9400, and you can learn more at www.avscompanies.com.