AVS Companies Welcomes Waseem Salamah

Joining AVS Companies as Key Account Manager is Waseem Salamah, who previously was VP of Micro Markets for Roger’s Vending. AVS says his extensive knowledge in the micro market, OCS and vending industries “will be a great resource to customers.”

“I’ve always admired AVS Companies and the work that they do for their customers,” Salamah said. “I’m looking forward to working closely with micro market and CoolBlu Cooler customers to assist with their unattended retail locations.”

Welcoming the new addition to the team, VP of Vending Tom Vogt said, “Waseem brings over 23 years of operator experience with a heavy focus on building and running successful micro markets. He has the operational, sales and technical knowledge that will help our customers continue to grow their businesses.”