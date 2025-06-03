AVS Companies Welcomes Sales Exec Robert Rhodes

Robert Rhodes recently joined the AVS Companies amusement team as a sales account executive. He’ll work out of their Irving, Texas, location.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Robert Rhodes to our sales team,” said the company’s Vice President of Sales Tony Shamma. “Robert’s talent with client relations, plus business development are just some of the different levels of expertise that he will bring to the team. His passion for customer service aligns perfectly with our company’s culture and will be a great asset as the company grows and expands its presence across all product lines.”

Rhodes brings with him more than a decade of experience in sales, where he’s focused on building strategic partnerships and delivering solutions for clients across live events, sports, entertainment and technology.

Contact [email protected] to get ahold of him and the company’s sales division.