AVS Companies Unveils New Logo

As of Oct. 16, AVS Companies has a new company logo and refreshed mission statement. Having just celebrated their 50th anniversary, they thought it was time for an update.

“The company has grown to encompass a distribution network and an extensive family of brands,” said Vince Gumma, president of AVS Companies. “This update to our logo represents our company today and our bright future ahead.”

Added Jeff Yoder, vice president and general manager: “I’m enthused about this refresh and update of the brand and logo. Our marketing team has done a great job of modernizing the logo while maintaining a connection to the original. Now that we’ve completed our 50th anniversary celebration, the time feels right to make this change.”

Learn more at www.avscompanies.com.