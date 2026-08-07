AVS Companies Unveils New and Improved Website

AVS Companies recently launched a revamped website designed to optimize the user experience. It features “streamlined menu navigation, refined search functionality, enhanced product pages and a faster, more intuitive online experience for customers.”

“We are excited to reveal the first complete revamp of our site in years,” said Jeff Yoder, the company’s CEO. “We firmly believe the ease of use coupled with improved search capabilities and performance will make this site an important tool and asset for our customers.”

Added Tony Shamma, the company’s executive vice president: “Our new website makes it easier for our customers to explore the latest amusement, gaming and unattended retail equipment from the industry’s leading manufacturers. It’s a valuable resource for operators and locations looking to stay current with the products that will help grow their business.”

Visit www.avscompanies.com for the updated site.