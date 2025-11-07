AVS Companies to Show Dark Escape Games, More

AVS Companies will be in IAAPA Expo booth #1918 with a full slate of new products from various manufacturers, including Dark Escape Games and their brand-new concepts Clown Around and Pyramid Scheme.

Also in the booth will be Perfect Pour: Pabst Blue Ribbon Edition (DSM Arcade), a yet-to-be-announced title from Incredible Technologies, Dr. Pepper Soda Slam! and Butts on Things Crane (Alan-1), the Legends Pinball 4KP TMNT Premium Deluxe (AtGames) and the Arachnid 360 G3 dart board.