AVS Companies Showing Slate of New Games

AVS Companies will be in IAAPA Expo booth S1209 with products like John Wick: Continental Pursuit, Custom Case Kiosk and Perfect Pour: Pabst Blue Ribbon Edition. They’ll also have a new game reveal from DSM Arcade, which makes the Perfect Pour cabinet.

From Blue Motion Games, John Wick: Continental Pursuit brings “cinematic action and an immersive entertainment experience to the arcade floor” and “combines recognizable intellectual property with an eye-catching presentation designed to keep players engaged.”

Custom Case Kiosk is from Balaji Brands (RePlay previously misreported the manufacturer in our November issue; we regret the error) and is a custom case vending machine.

And following the success and online popularity of Perfect Pour: Pabst Blue Ribbon Edition, DSM Arcade is preparing to unveil its next amusement release. The new title, which remains a surprise until the trade show, “aims to continue the company’s tradition of distinctive, engaging arcade experiences.”

Visit www.avscompanies.com for more.