AVS Companies Relocates Houston Branch

AVS Companies’ office in the Lone Star State began operating out of a new building earlier this month. It is located at 331 Garden Oaks Blvd., Houston, TX 77018. The company said that the new address may not yet appear on Google or Apple Maps, so customers should make note of the new location.

“This new, more centrally located facility will allow us to provide product, parts and service more effectively to the growing Houston market,” said Tony Costa, the Texas director of operations and sales. “The layout and overall accessibility definitely puts AVS in a better position to continuously adjust and evolve to assist in our customers growth.”

Added Jeff Yoder, the company’s vice president and general manager: “We are very excited about this new location. Overall, it’s a better fit for our business and should allow us to more efficiently serve our customers.”

