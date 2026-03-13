AVS Companies’ Offerings Will Be in Booth #1353

AVS Companies will exhibit from booth #1353 at this year’s Amusement Expo, showcasing various games and attractions from their manufacturing partners.

Those include Perfect Pour: Pabst Blue Ribbon Edition from DSM Arcade, the Combo Boxer from Kalkomat and the Photoma Mini Retro from Apple Industries.

“Amusement Expo is always an important event for our team,” said Tony Shamma, the company’s vice president of sales. “We’re excited to connect with customers and highlight several exciting new games from our manufacturing partners that bring strong earning potential and entertainment value to operators.”

They will also be promoting their full range of amusement services available to operators and location owners. Email [email protected] to learn more.