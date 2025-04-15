AVS Companies Named Distributor of the Year

AAMA awarded AVS Companies as their 2025 Distributor of the Year at the Amusement Expo trade show last month.

“Winning the AAMA Distributor of the Year award is a tremendous honor for AVS Companies,” said Tony Shamma, vice president of sales at AVS Companies. “We are incredibly grateful to our industry peers for recognizing our dedication to excellence. This award is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team, and we will continue to provide the highest level of service and innovation to our customers.”

Learn more about them by emailing [email protected].