AVS Companies Moves Dallas Branch to New Location

AVS Companies recently announced that their Dallas branch has relocated to a new building, which they began operating from on Nov. 14. The new address is: 1101 N. Union Bower Rd., Suite 160, Irving, TX 75061.

According to the company, “the move stems from unprecedented growth in recent years and it will enable AVS Companies to provide enhanced services for customers with a larger sales floor and warehouse space.”

If you have any questions about the move, or anything else, email [email protected] or call them at 847-439-9400.