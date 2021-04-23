AVS Companies Launches New Website, Offers Promo

AVS Companies recently launched its new website and e-commerce store, which they say was designed with the user experience in mind – providing easier navigation, more in-depth product information and new service pages.

In addition, they’ve built a “more robust e-commerce parts store” that offers inventory of vending, amusement and gaming parts. “Our goal is to offer the AVS customer a site with a fresh streamlined appearance, broader search functionality and ease of navigation,” said Mark Sullivan, AVS’ director of parts sales & service. “This new website provides that and more. As we continue to add elements, customers will be able to access their entire AVS account to make payments, view purchase history and invoices, request service and other convenient features.”

See it at www.avscompanies.com. New and existing customers are invited to create online accounts and can save 10% on parts orders of $100 or more through May 31 by using the promo code SPRING10.