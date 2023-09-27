AVS Companies Launches Home Arcade Division

As of Sept. 25, AVS Companies now has a Home Arcade Division, which will focus on direct-to-consumer sales with equipment and accessories from leading manufacturers in the industry. The division will be headed up by the company’s sales representative Joe Gumma.

“AVS has always sold to the home market through different partner channels, and today we are taking it to a whole new level with a brand-new website and the expertise of Joe Gumma, who will help grow this part of our company to new heights,” said AVS VP of sales Tony Shamma.

Added Gumma: “From my beginning in sales at AVS, I have sold arcade games to homeowners. The AVS Home Arcade division will allow us to focus on those customers to bring more excitement into homes.”

Learn more at www.avshomearcade.com.