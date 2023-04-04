AVS Companies to Host Irving, Texas, Grand Opening Next Week

AVS Companies will host a grand opening event for their new Dallas area office on April 13 from 12- 5 p.m. at the new office location at 1101 N. Union Bower Road, Suite 160, Irving, TX 75061. Open to all industry professionals, the event will have amusement and vending manufacturers on hand to showcase their new products, plus food and beverages and a few giveaway items from AVS.

“AVS Companies has made a large commitment by investing in its employees and facilities to better serve all of the customers in the North Texas area and beyond,” said Tony Costa, Director of Sales & Operations. “Our new facility shows that commitment and we are all hopeful that you will come by to visit and join the celebration at our open house.”

The company asks that if you’re interested in attending the April 13 event, to please RSVP by phoning AVS at 214-631-5050 or emailing [email protected]