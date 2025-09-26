AVS Companies Installs New Arcade at Smash Park

Smash Park, located in Westerville, Ohio, opened on Aug. 26, and AVS Companies was the group that installed the arcade. It’s the small chain’s first location in the state. They also offer pickleball, axe throwing, duckpin bowling and more.

“Working with AVS has been an outstanding experience from start to finish,” said Todd Lindberg, the vice president of operations for Smash Park. “Their team truly understands the amusement and gaming business, and their commitment to quality and service made the entire process seamless. We’re thrilled with the games and the support we’ve received.”

Added Tony Shamma, the AVS vice president of sales: “Working with Todd and his crew on their second project has been a pleasure. The concept behind Smash Park is not only loads of fun, but it’s unlike any entertainment center we have done. We value the relationship and wish Todd and his team the best of luck and look forward to the next project.”

Contact [email protected] to learn more.