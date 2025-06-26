AVS Companies in Booth #721

The team at AVS Companies will be showing off innovative games in booth #721 from manufacturers including Alan-1, Bandai Namco, Sweet Robo and others.

“We are very excited to be exhibiting at Bowl Expo this year alongside our manufacturing partners to help bring dedicated support and new revenue streams to bowling entertainment centers,” said Tony Shamma, vice president of sales at AVS Companies.

“This exciting lineup reflects AVS Companies’ continued commitment to offering the latest in high-performing amusement solutions backed by unmatched service and support,” the company added.

Visit www.avscompanies.com to learn more.