AVS Companies Hires Industry Vet Mark Minaglia

AVS Companies just announced Mark Minaglia has joined the team as their vending sales manager at the Elk Grove Village, Ill., office. With over 25 years of experience in route operations and sales, Minaglia brings “a unique perspective and ability to assist customers in achieving success.”

“The knowledge Mark can share from his years in route operations will provide our customers valuable insight in equipment selection and best practices,” said Tom Vogt, AVS’ vending division VP. “He has been in their shoes and is not just focused on selling equipment but also helping them build successful routes.”

Minaglia grew up in the industry working at his family-owned company Rainbow Refreshments and recently Absolute Vending Services. He can be reached at 847-439-9400. Learn more at www.avscompanies.com.