AVS Companies Has Grand Opening in Texas

On April 13, AVS Companies held a grand opening and open house event in Irving, Texas, at the location of their new 20,500-sq.-ft. building. The office and showroom highlighted the latest in vending, amusements and FEC attractions.

“This new facility has opened new doors for our business and will continue to create customer opportunities by broadening our offerings,” said Tony Costa, AVS’s director of sales and operations in Texas. “It’s a first-class facility that will help us better serve our customers in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Louisiana and other surrounding states.”

A barbecue food truck and personalized AVS sugar cookies were among the day’s culinary highlights, where fun was had by all. There were about 170 customers on hand from the vending and amusement industries, representing Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Among the AVS reps at the event in addition to Costa were Tony Shamma (vice president of sales); Vince Gumma (president); Logan Schneider (director of FEC sales for the South-Central region); Keith Krail (director of marketing); Jeff Yoder (vice president and general manager); Tom Vogt (vice president of the vending division); and Nile Hawkins (sales executive of the vending division).

The building is a major upgrade for the company, whose previous Texas facility was 15,000 sq. ft. Now, they can better take care of customers and handle larger orders.