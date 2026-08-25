AVS Companies Expands with Blue Motion Games

AVS Companies announced a new partnership with Blue Motion Games, bringing John Wick: Continental Pursuit, Desert Chase and Cannonball Jam to its network of arcade and amusement operators across North America.

They said the partnership “combines Blue Motion Games’ focus on game development and player-focused design with AVS Companies’ established reach and expertise supporting operators across the amusement industry.”

The companies said Desert Chase ranked #1 during a six-week summer location test.

“What stood out to us about Blue Motion Games is the combination of strong player appeal and operator performance,” said Tony Shamma, the executive vice president of AVS Companies. “Seeing Desert Chase reaching the number one position from the first week of a trial was a strong validation. With John Wick: Continental Pursuit and Cannonball Jam alongside it, we can offer our customers three very different games designed to attract players and encourage repeat play.”

Added Salim Sabbagah, president of Blue Motion Games: “What makes this partnership exciting is the opportunity to bring the breadth of our portfolio to more operators. Each game brings something different to the floor. Cannonball Jam creates high-energy, social play for players of all ages, Desert Chase has demonstrated strong performance in the market, and John Wick: Continental Pursuit delivers immersive, cinematic gameplay through a premium motion-based arcade game. Together, they give operators three very different games and real choice for their floors.”

Contact [email protected] for more details.

Below is some information about each of the games straight from the source:

John Wick: Continental Pursuit is a 2-player, motion-based arcade game that brings the cinematic world of John Wick to life through action-packed gameplay, immersive motion and integrated special effects. Featuring missions across New York, Miami and Mexico, the cabinet provides 3DOF motion, force-feedback blasters, wind effects and integrated audio that put players directly into the action.

Desert Chase takes players through desert dunes and a post-apocalyptic city, battling zombies and mutant creatures across two action-packed levels. Available in 2- and 4-player configurations, the game combines 3DOF motion, force-feedback blasters and integrated special effects.

Cannonball Jam challenges players to launch cannonballs at swarms of mystical creatures across six action-packed levels. The high-energy arcade game combines physical interaction and competitive gameplay for players of all ages.