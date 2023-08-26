AVS Companies Distributes Cantaloupe Equipment, Parts

As of July 1, AVS Companies is an official distributor for Cantaloupe equipment and parts, allowing them to offer special pricing on the company’s cashless payment systems.

“We are honored to have been selected as Cantaloupe’s Master Distributor for North America,” said AVS vice president of vending Tom Vogt. “We are excited to expand our partnership for the benefit of our customers. Both AVS and Cantaloupe share a joint vision to provide excellent products and services to our customers. This agreement will ensure immediate product availability.”

Cantaloupe offers customers “new ways to accept cashless payments while they optimize their results with data-driven insights.” To learn more, contact AVS Companies today and visit www.avscompanies.com.