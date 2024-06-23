AVS Companies All Set for Bowl Expo

Featuring the new Pac-Man Pixel Bash charity cabinet from Bandai Namco is AVS Companies, who will be at Bowl Expo booth #738.

The new cabinet features a large, secure, see-through bottom that holds and displays the game’s income through the bill validator and coin slot, which you can then use to donate to the charity of your choice.

AVS and Bandai Namco will be donated all of the money they raise at Bowl Expo to the American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation.

Visit www.avscompanies.com/services or www.coin-op.org/aama-charity for additional information.