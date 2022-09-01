AVS Companies Adds Schneider to Sales, Service

AVS Companies recently announced that Logan Schneider will be joining the team as director of FEC sales and service for the company’s South-Central region. Schneider graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2014 with an accounting degree and went on to do business development in the family entertainment industry.

“Logan brings years of amusement industry experience from working with manufacturers like UNIS Technology,” said AVS’ VP of Sales Tony Shamma. “Working closely with distributors and family entertainment centers across the country, he was able to build strong relationships with the operators and their staff. We are thrilled to be adding Logan’s expertise to our sales team.”

Schneider is excited for the opportunity and is looking forward to building relationships with AVS customers in his new role. He be reached at 469-585-1389 or at: [email protected].