AVS Companies Adds Erika Zachacki to Team

Erika Zachacki was recently announced as the customer service manager for AVS Companies’ new AVS Connect subsidiary, which provides a full-service software and technology solution to vending and micro market operators.

Zachacki has more than 10 years of experience in retail and call center environments and also had a brief stint in the trade show industry as a project manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erika Zachacki to AVS Companies,” said Tom Vogt, vice president of micro markets/vending. “With her extensive experience and dedication to customer satisfaction, we are confident that she will play a crucial role in building out our customer service team.”

Added Michael Lawlor, AVS Connect’s CTO: “Erika’s experience fits very well with AVS Connect’s strategic vision of supporting customers from start to finish. Erika and her team will support our customers onboarding new locations and also help them once their markets are up and running.”

Learn more at www.avsconnect.com.