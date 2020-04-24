Avenue Axe Expanding, Adding Party Room

A Texas axe-throwing venue is getting an update eight months after it opened. Temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Avenue Axe has been using the time to add a party room, new bar games and more.

According to the Port Arthur News, the main point of the renovation for owner Brett Reeves is to make the exterior and interior spaces more appealing. “We are sprucing up the avenue a little bit,” he said. “We’re getting rid of the dull brown, expanding the parking lot, installing a new front door. The way it is now – it’s an old building style.”

With the new party room, effectively doubling the venue capacity, Reeves said he wants to push more team-building corporate events and the like. Learn more about the Port Neches, Texas, facility at www.avenueaxe.com.