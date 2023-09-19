Austin Rallies Around Longstanding Mini-Golf Course

Peter Pan Mini-Golf in Austin, Texas, has been a part of the community for around 75 years, but its lease runs out in March and its future is uncertain on the state-owned land.

According to KVUE, an online petition has been circulating, gaining some 25,000 signatures to preserve the mini-golf course and give it historic landmark status to preserve it for generations to come.

“We just feel so encouraged,” said owner Margaret Dismukes Massad. “We knew there was great love for us and for the business and what it means to Austin.” Click here to read the petition and learn more.