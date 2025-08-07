Aug. 16 National Roller Coaster Day

National Roller Coaster Day is coming up on Aug. 16, and Six Flags Over Texas – with nearly 65 years of thrilling guests – says their place in Arlington is the place to celebrate.

“From the classic Judge Roy Scream wooden coaster to the award winning, massive Titan to North America’s first launch-style water coaster, AQUAMAN: Power Wave, the park continues to evolve while honoring its iconic roots,” the company said.

“This year’s Roller Coaster Day offers the perfect moment to spotlight not just the rides, but to celebrate one of the places where America’s love affair with theme parks truly began.”