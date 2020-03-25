Auction Game Sales Cancels March Events

Mark Floyd of Auction Game Sales recently announced the cancellation of a March 28 auction in Winston-Salem, N.C. due to the coronavirus.

He received an email from the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds venue manager, where the event was to be held, noting that the facility was forced to close for at least two weeks due to the city and state’s emergency declaration. In a Facebook post, Floyd added: “Please stay safe and healthy during this trying time. I will keep you updated on any changes with regards to future auctions.”

The amusement and entertainment equipment auction company can be reached at www.auctiongamesales.com.