Attraktion Secures FlyXD Projects for ’27

Another exhibitor at the upcoming IAAPA Expo Europe, Attraktion, recently said they’ve got two planned installations set for summer 2027 in Austria and Poland. The company will place two new FlyXD flying theaters in the locations.

They say the FlyXD “delivers the emotional sensation of flight through motion, rotation, media, wind and special effects in a space-efficient attraction format.”

“These two new projects confirm that FlyXD is opening the flying theater category to a wider range of venues and investment models,” said CEO Markus Beyr. “Our goal is to deliver the emotional impact of a true flying theater in a format that is more accessible for operators, developers and destination venues.”