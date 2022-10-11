Attractions Industry Leaders Sponsor IAAPA Scholarships

As a way to give back to the global attractions industry, business leaders have been sponsoring scholarships for students through the IAAPA Foundation, the association reports.

To date, seven companies and individuals have committed support for the IAAPA Foundation “Sponsor a Scholarship” program. They include Ripley’s Entertainment Company, Whiting’s Foods, Premier Rides, Tom Mehrmann/Themed Advisors, Liseberg Park, Bob Rippy/Jungle Rapids and WhiteWater Industries.

“This new program provides a simple way for individuals and industry companies to support and connect with students who are seeking pathways into our industry but need a helping hand,” said Jim Seay, president of Premier Rides and chairman of the IAAPA Foundation. “I am grateful to those who have already stepped forward to help with this worthwhile effort. We hope to announce many more scholarship supporters during the IAAPA Expo in Orlando.”

Learn more at www.iaapafoundation.org.