Attention, AAMA Members: Awards Voting, D.C. Fly-In

It’s a busy month for AAMA and their members heading into next month’s Amusement Expo. Voting for the 2026 AAMA Category Awards – recognizing outstanding Manufacturer, Distributor, Supplier and Allied member companies across the industry – is open through Feb. 13. (You must be an AAMA member to submit a ballot; one ballot per member company is allowed.) Click here to vote.

In other AAMA news, the association is heading to Washington, D.C., for their next Fly-In event from March 3-4. This is also a members-only benefit.

“Getting the opportunity to spend time with your elected officials and share the myriad challenges you face every day as a business owner is one to take advantage of,” said AAMA executive vice president Pete Gustafson. “You’re not just advocating for you and your business – you’re doing so for the entire industry and small business owners writ large. This is your chance to affect positive change and all you need to do is show up and share your story.”