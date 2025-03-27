Attendee Registration Open for IAAPA Expo Asia 2025

Attendees can now register for this year’s IAAPA Expo Asia. More than 300 exhibitors plan to showcase their out-of-home attractions from July 30-July 3 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in China. The overarching theme of the event is “Find Possible,” meant to inspire creativity and new market opportunities.

“IAAPA Expo Asia really is a one-stop destination for professionals in the leisure and attractions industry, whether you are part of a multinational corporation or a small family-run operation,” said Jack Chan, executive director and vice president of IAAPA Asia Pacific.

Chan said the show will cater those who work in amusement and water parks, entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, museums, nature attractions, hotels and resorts, event facilities, food and beverage and other sectors.

There will more than 20 learning opportunities, as well, covering such topics as personnel development and merchandise. Included among this year’s keynote speakers will be Jill Estorino, the president and managing director of Disney Parks International, who plans to deliver insights regarding innovation, marketing, and guest service during the “Leadership Breakfast.”