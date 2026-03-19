Attendance Down, Spirits High at Amusement Expo 2026

Amusement Expo organizers reported a turnout of 4,229 attendees compared to last year’s 4,554, citing weather and travel concerns across the country as the reason for the lower visitor rate.

However, with the largest-ever AEI show floor – a total of 246 exhibiting companies across 763 booths – there was much to celebrate across the two-day trade show with its two additional days of educational seminars and networking events.

RePlay will have more coverage, including photos from many of the coin-op booths, in our May issue.