ATRAX Show in January

Jan. 15-17 are the dates set for ATRAX, the attractions trade show located in Istanbul that draws attendees from across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. It’s their 13th annual exhibition.

“With its vision centered on urban life and happiness, ATRAX brings together all products, services, and projects related to the construction and sustainability of urban recreation facilities – including parks, playgrounds, attraction and activity areas, and sports fields,” organizers said.