ATRAX Expo Visitor Rate Up 73% This Year

The Turkish attractions show ATRAX Expo reached a whopping 18,736 visitors at this year’s event, up 73% in national visitors and 27% in international visitors from last year, according to organizers.

“By bringing together the latest trends and innovative projects in the industry at ATRAX 2025, we aimed for everyone attending our expo to depart with a fresh vision for the future,” said Nergis Aslan, chairman of Tureks International Exhibition Organization.

“With our theme this year, ‘Contributing to a Sustainable Life,’ we integrated improving societal life and sustainability. Throughout the expo, we provided an opportunity for idea exchange not only with exhibitors but also with participants who have initiated projects to transform the industry, aiming for a more livable and sustainable future.”

Keep in touch with the show at www.atraxexpo.com.