The 10th ATRAX International Exhibition will be held at the Istanbul Exhibition Center in Turkey from Jan. 12-14. The event brings together global manufacturers of attractions, parks, games and more.

With more than 250 companies on hand, exhibitors come from all over the world to this show, which organizers say generates a business volume of more than $1.5 billion.

To learn more about the event, visit www.atraxexpo.com.